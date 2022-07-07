Boris Johnson To Quit as Tory Chief Today, Will Stay UK PM Till Autumn: Reports

File image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Boris Johnson will resign as the Conservative Party's leader on Thursday, 7 July, as per a report by the BBC. He is likely continue as prime minister until the autumn.
Johnson's resignation will trigger a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier, news agency PTI reported, quoting reports from Downing Street.
This comes after a spate of resignations from the Johnson-led British Cabinet, citing his leadership as a reason.
A statement from the prime minister is expected soon.
Johnson will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.
The PM has come under the fire due to his handling of ethical scandals, including the appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, despite Johnson belatedly admitted to knowing that Pincher had history of sexual misconduct.
The resignation will also come in the wake of the partygate scandal – that involved organising COVID law-breaking parties in Downing Street.
On Thursday, Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed Iraqi-origin minister seen as a frontrunner to replace Johnson in 10 Downing Street, wrote a letter which openly questioned his Johnson's authority and demanded his exit. While not officially resigning from his new Cabinet post, the 55-year-old minister said the time was up for Johnson.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, a group of Cabinet ministers including Home Secretary Priti Patel, newly appointed Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart visited Johnson, urging him to quit.
In June this year, Johnson had successfully survived a trust vote by winning the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers.
Soon after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid exited the United Kingdom Cabinet, five more ministers announced their resignations from the British government on Wednesday.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister John Glen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Department of Business, Felicity Buchan, British Minister for Children and Families Will Quince, and a lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, Laura Trott, resigned from the British government on Wednesday.
After Gove was sacked, Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart became the third Cabinet minister to resign from the PM’s government.
By Wednesday evening, 38 ministers had quit in total, mostly from more junior positions outside the Cabinet.
Despite the flurry of resignations, Johnson on Wednesday vowed to stay in power.
(With inputs from PTI and BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)