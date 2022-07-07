Boris Johnson’s Nightmare: Read Between the Lines in Resignation Letters of Mins

Over the course of an extraordinary 24 hours, dozens of Conservative MPs have written to Boris Johnson to announce their resignation from his government following multiple scandals. Many of these letters were published on social media for all to see.

The cascade of correspondence began with two of Johnson’s most senior ministers declaring their departure simultaneously on 5 July, having drawn a line under their association with Johnson when it emerged that he had received information about allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of a former deputy whip without taking action on it.

Three themes immediately emerged from the letters penned by former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and former health secretary Sajid Javid as they left their posts. If you read between the lines, the personal ambition is clear in both letters. But there are also hints of a desire to protect the party and clear indications that the departing ministers have genuinely become disillusioned with Johnson.