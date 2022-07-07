With Boris Johnson All But Gone, Who Will Be Next UK PM? Here Are 5 Contenders

The political crisis in the United Kingdom is exploding with reports stating that Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, 7 July, but continue as the prime minister till October.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak began the string of resignations (over 40 in total including junior ministers and aides) that have rocked the administration.

The latest resignations have come from the UK education minister and the UK Northern Ireland Secretary.

After he resigns with immediate effect an interim prime minister will be appointed, and that person will most likely be Dominic Raab, who is currently the deputy prime minister and the justice minister in UK government.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis, however, has pointed out that Raab has a full-time job as justice minister, and therefore, appointing him as interim PM is going to be difficult.