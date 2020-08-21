Prashant Bhushan: How ‘Enemy Of The State’ Fought For The People

At a time when lawyers are being fined by the Supreme Court for Public Interest Litigations on frivolous issues, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has been continuing his crusade using this powerful instrument of law. However, Bhushan’s activism against corruption has earned more critics than fans in the power corridors.

Bhushan, in his over three decade experience as a lawyer, has ruffled feathers – from the government to the judiciary. While the senior advocate stood his ground uncompromisingly against the quantum of punishment in a contempt case in the Supreme Court on Thursday, this is certainly not the first time that he has had a run-in with the higher judiciary.