'Utterly Reckless': Not All in the US Are Happy With Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

After much speculation, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally landed in Taiwan on the night of Tuesday, 2 August, and the Chinese, as expected, reacted with fury.

Shortly after Pelosi landed, AFP cited Taipei as saying that 20 Chinese military planes had entered Taiwan's airspace on the day of her arrival.

On the same day, four US warships were deployed towards the east of the island. The US had said that these are "routine" deployments.