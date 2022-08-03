After Nancy Pelosi's Visit, China Halts Exports of Natural Sand to Taiwan

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019After Nancy Pelosi's Visit, China Halts Exports of Natural Sand to Taiwan

China had warned the US of severe consequences over Pelosi's visit.
The Quint
World
Published:

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, 2 August. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan despite threats from Beijing, and she has become the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.



(Photo: AP/PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (centre) arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, 2 August. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan despite threats from Beijing, and she has become the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.</p></div>

Shortly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August, the Chinese government on Wednesday, 3 August, announced that it was halting exports of natural sand to Taiwan, reported CGTN news, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The development comes as China, which had warned the US of serious consequences over Pelosi's visit, introduced trade sanctions on the island.

Pelosi arrived at Taipei as part of a congressional delegation tour. Shortly after her arrival, she stated that the "visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy."

Her visit was labelled by China as a "serious violation" of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three joint communiques signed between Beijing and Washington.

Economic Sanctions on Taiwanese Companies

In view of Pelosi's visit, China on Tuesday also halted imports of products from various Taiwanese food companies, Focus Taiwan reported, citing Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA).

Some of these companies are producers of tea leaves, cocoa beans, honey, etc, the COA confirmed.

Many other Taiwanese companies, who have their registration status up to date, are also affected by the ban, news agency ANI reported citing data from China's General Administration of Customs.

China also slammed the "extremely dangerous" actions of the US in Taiwan, according to AFP.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said, as quoted by the news agency.

(With inputs from ANI, AFP, and CGTN news.)

