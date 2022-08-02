Ahead of Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, US Deploys Warships as Tensions With China Soar

Nancy Pelosi.
Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, four US warships were deployed on Tuesday, 2 August, east of the island.
The US has said that these are "routine" deployments. Pelosi is expected to arrive late on Tuesday.
China has been warning the US for more than a week that it would be responsible for the tensions that Pelosi's visit produces.
"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday.
China has also sent warplanes up to the informal line that divided the Taiwan Strait between Mainland China and Taiwan. Live drills have also been held by the People's Liberation Army.
Its forces have also been holding live fire drills, and the PLA also posted a video stating that it is "fully prepared for any eventuality".
The Chinese government, since the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949, has considered Taiwan as a breakaway province.
President Xi Jinping has clearly said that Taiwan "must and will be" reunited with China, according to two separate BBC reports.
China has always considered Taiwan to be historically a part of it. Therefore, if the third-highest office-bearing member of the US visits Taiwan, the Chinese see it as a trip to their land without seeking their permission. You can read about the tensions in detail here.
The only US president to ever visit Taiwan was Dwight Eisenhower in 1960. The last time such a high-ranking US official visited Taiwan was in 1997, the then House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who recently wrote that Pelosi's visit "would be a powerful signal to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping that he should drop any plans to invade or intimidate Taiwan."
(With inputs from Reuters, the Taiwan Times, and the BBC.)
