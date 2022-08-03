‘We Come in Friendship’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tells Taiwanese Parliament

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night, 2 August, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China.

Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is the highest-elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

During a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's Parliament, she said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," AFP reported.