‘We Come in Friendship’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tells Taiwanese Parliament

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@MOFA_Taiwan)
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night, 2 August, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China.
Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is the highest-elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
During a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's Parliament, she said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," AFP reported.
China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was quoted as saying, "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," state news agency Xinhua reported.
Meanwhile, Pelosi told the Taiwanese Parliament that the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
Pelosi also stressed that the US wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.
(With inputs from AFP.)
