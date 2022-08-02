Ahead of Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, US Deploys Warships as Tensions With China Soar

Ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, four US warships were deployed on Tuesday, 2 August, east of the island.

The US has said that these are "routine" deployments. Pelosi is expected to arrive late on Tuesday.

China has been warning the US for more than a week that it would be responsible for the tensions that Pelosi's visit produces.

"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday.