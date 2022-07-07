Pincher, Partygate, Pandemic: Is It Really 'Bye Boris'? What's Ahead for UK PM?

Boris Johnson.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Last month, on 3 June, when he walked up the steps of St Paul's cathedral to attend an event for Queen Elizabeth II during the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, Boris Johnson was viciously booed by the public.
This was only a few days before he survived the no-confidence vote against him over Partygate, initiated by MPs (the 'backbenchers') of his own political party, the Conservative Party.
If the man who won an 80-seat majority in the 2019 election and received a mandate to push Brexit, thought the worst was over, well, it wasn't.
Those who haven't resigned are asking the prime minister to resign. This includes Home Secretary Priti Patel, who along with the new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, visited Johnson on Wednesday evening after the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), a session which witnessed shouts of 'Bye Boris' after the end of Javid's speech.
In a new YouGov poll, 69 percent of British people said that Johnson should resign. So, what are the PM's options going forward? And what has led him to this acute crisis?
As it stands, one out of the four things could happen in the near future.
Boris Johnson Could Resign
Firstly, Johnson could do what Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove asked him to do before he himself was shown the door, that is, he could resign.
A source in 10 Downing Street has rejected any speculation that Johnson could resign, saying, the "PM fights on."
As per the rules, Boris Johnson will have to submit his resignation to the Queen, who will appoint a new prime minister after getting advised by the ruling party. All of that, however, takes a while.
If he resigns with immediate effect, then an interim prime minister will be appointed, and that person will most likely be Dominic Raab, who is currently the deputy prime minister and the justice minister in UK government.
He Could Get Kicked Out by the Tories
Johnson may not be able to sustain the current crisis for a very long time, given that the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party, that initiated the first rebellion against him, goes to elections next week.
Under the current rules of the Conservative Party, the prime minister is safe from a second confidence vote for exactly 12 months.
Of course, the existing members of the executive are not too keen on the idea of changing the rules as they are fearful of the precedent it would set for future leaders. But that is hardly an assurance to Boris Johnson.
The 1922 Committee is all set to elect new members early next week.
The PM Could Call for Fresh Elections
With respect to elections, the prime minister can, within the ambit of British law, request an election any time he wants.
Under the Lascelles Principles, however, a constitutional convention in the UK that began in 1950, the Queen (or any sovereign) can deny the PM's request to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections if the existing parliament can still do its job, if the elections could harm the economy, or if another credible PM could be appointed "who could govern for a reasonable period with a working majority" within the House.
Or He Could Fight On
Johnson's fourth option is to continue to do what he's been doing all week. He is choosing to fight on to maintain the status quo, claiming during the PMQs session on Wednesday, 6 July, that he would carry on implementing the "colossal mandate" that the people of Britain had given to him in 2019.
But what led to such a disastrous turn of events in the UK government?
While Johnson's government has been enduring the Partygate crisis for months, it was the Chris Pincher scandal that catalysed the present state of affairs.
Minutes before the resignations started flooding in, Johnson had said sorry about appointing Chris Pincher, a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct, as deputy chief whip.
Johnson has been accused of being aware about the misconduct, and of not only not taking action against Pincher but promoting him to deputy chief whip.
Additionally, the prime minister admitted having known that Pincher was found to have behaved inappropriately before as well.
It was after the Pincher scandal came to light that ministers like Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid started walking out of the Cabinet, citing concerns with the prime minister's leadership in their resignation letters addressed to him.
The roots of the current crisis can actually be traced back to November 2021 when the British media started to report about allegations that Downing Street officials partied in government offices during November and December 2020 in a blatant violation of COVID-19 lockdown protocols that the British public was following.
Reports of more than a dozen parties emerged, even though Boris Johnson denied that there were any parties or that any rules were broken. The Opposition, however, turned up the heat.
Excessive drinking by officials, property damage, and the poor treatment of cleaners and security staff were some other findings of the report.
The prime minister apologised, but Leader of the Opposition Kier Starmer of the Labour Party, along with other Labour leaders, and even some Tories, repeatedly asked Johnson to resign over Partygate.
Consequently, the Tories lost the Wakefield, Tiverton, and Honiton by-elections on 23 June, and this was widely perceived as a consequence of the scandal.
The Labour Party won Wakefield, while the Liberal Democrats won Tiverton and Honiton after which MP Oliver Dowden resigned as party chair of the Conservative Party.
Two months after the Brexit deal became law after being approved by the British Parliament, the first COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed by the Johnson administration.
And it appears as if everything went south from there.
Published on 12 October, by two committees appointed by the House of Commons, the Health and Social Care Committee and the Science and Technology Committee, the report titled Coronavirus: Lessons Learned to Date says that the UK's early handling of COVID-19 crisis was characterised by "groupthink," a "slow and fatalistic approach," and a misguided belief in the power of "herd immunity" to resolve the crisis.
Both committees consisted of Members of Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, the Labour Party, and the Scottish National Party. You can read it in full here.
