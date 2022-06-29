UK PM Boris Johnson Says Putin Wouldn't Have Invaded Ukraine if He Were a Woman

Boris Johnson.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@BorisJohnson)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed on Tuesday, 28 June, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have launched his invasion of Ukraine if he was a woman.
"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, if he were, I really don’t think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson said.
The prime minister's interview took place after the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau.
He then travelled to Madrid for the NATO summit along UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
At the G7 summit, member nations agreed to ban import of Russian gold, while there was also a proposal to impose a price cap on Russian oil.
Additionally, at the NATO summit, Turkey reached an agreement with Sweden and Finland regarding membership into the inter-governmental alliance.
(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)
