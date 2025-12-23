'We Were Hoping India Will Accept...': Voices From Bangladesh Amid Fresh Turmoil

The flames ignited by the death on 18 December of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of the Dhaka-based Inquilab Mancha and a prominent student leader, have engulfed the fabric of India-Bangladesh ties over the last few days.

Tensions were further compounded by the lynching of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in the country's Mymensingh earlier this week for alleged blasphemy, and the gunning down of yet another student leader, Motaleb Sikder of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on Monday, 22 December.

Amid the spate of political violence ahead of the February 2026 elections, a number of Bangladeshi stakeholders have raised allegations of India's backing of the attackers, who they say are from Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. However, there are several measured voices as well which have called for caution and the toning down of the venomous rhetoric between New Delhi and Dhaka.