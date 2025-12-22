Another Youth Leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Amid Rising Violence in Bangladesh

advertisement
Motaleb Shikder, a prominent leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in Khulna on 22 December 2025, amid escalating unrest in Bangladesh. This incident follows the recent killing of another student leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, which has sparked widespread protests and violence across the country.
Shikder, who serves as the Khulna divisional chief of the NCP, was reportedly shot in the head and is currently in critical condition at Khulna Medical College Hospital, as stated in a report by The Hindu. His party was preparing for a divisional labour rally, indicating the political significance of his role.
The violence in Bangladesh has intensified since the assassination of Hadi on 12 December, which led to protests and vandalism targeting government properties and media offices. According to a report by Indian Express, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has blamed the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for the deteriorating law and order situation.
“This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus,” Hasina stated.
In the wake of Hadi's death, protests erupted in various cities, with demonstrators demanding justice and accountability from the government. The unrest has raised concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats in Bangladesh, as reported by Scroll, following attacks on the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chittagong.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in both shootings, but as of now, no specific information has been released regarding their identities. The police have stated that they are actively investigating the incidents, as noted in a report by Deccan Herald.
In response to the unrest, the Indian government has suspended visa operations at its Chittagong centre, citing security concerns. This decision reflects the growing tensions between the two countries, as highlighted in a report by Scroll.
Political analysts suggest that the recent events could lead to further unrest if the government fails to address the underlying issues contributing to the violence.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.