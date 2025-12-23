Bangladesh Unravels, Even as Indian Diplomacy Continues to Falter

One of the most trenchant critics of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League was Mahmudur Rahman, editor of Amar Desh newspaper. After persecution under Hasina, he spent five years exiled in Turkey and Malaysia and returned to a hero’s welcome in 2024. He has come to represent the core ideological voice of the Islamist forces in Bangladesh but has no party organisation behind him.

He has restarted the publication of Amar Desh and addressed the gathering at Hadi’s funeral. He may be likely, some say, to head the so-called “revolutionary government” should it indeed be formed. Yunus in the event could be kicked upstairs as President. This may come to pass if the Yunus government is unable to control the ongoing political protests.