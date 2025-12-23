India, Bangladesh Suspend Visa Operations Amid Unrest, Strained Ties

advertisement
Bangladesh has temporarily suspended all consular and visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and other locations in India, following a recent security incident and ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. This decision comes a day after India suspended visa operations at its Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong, citing security concerns.
The Bangladesh High Commission announced the suspension, stating that all consular and visa services would remain halted until further notice due to "unavoidable circumstances." The notice expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to applicants, as reported by Indian Express.
India's suspension of visa operations was triggered by a security incident at the Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, which has been a focal point of protests following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi's death has led to widespread unrest, including protests and violence across Bangladesh, as noted in a report by Scroll.
The unrest in Bangladesh has raised concerns about the safety of Indian diplomats and citizens, prompting the Indian government to take precautionary measures.
In response to the escalating violence, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has been in contact with Bangladeshi authorities, expressing concerns over the safety of minorities and urging for justice regarding the attacks on them. The situation has been described as critical, with the potential to affect diplomatic relations between the two countries, as highlighted by The Hindu.
Amidst this turmoil, the Indian government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of foreign missions in India, adhering to the Vienna Convention. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take necessary actions to protect its diplomatic missions.
As the unrest continues, the implications for visa applicants from both countries remain uncertain. The Indian Visa Application Centres in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet are still operational, but the situation is being assessed continuously, according to Deccan Herald.
In light of the ongoing violence, the Indian government has summoned the Bangladeshi envoy to express its concerns regarding the safety of its diplomatic missions.
