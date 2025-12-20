7 Arrested in Lynching of Hindu Man in Bangladesh As Unrest Continues to Brew

advertisement
Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The incident occurred on 18 December 2025, when Das was accused of blasphemy, leading to a mob attack that resulted in his death.
According to Deccan Herald, the arrests were made by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) following operations across various locations. The suspects, aged between 19 and 46, are believed to have participated in the brutal attack that left Das dead and his body set on fire.
The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, condemned the lynching, stating that such violence has no place in the country. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the government declared in a statement, as reported by The Indian Express.
The victim, a 25-year-old factory worker, was reportedly beaten by a mob outside his workplace before being hanged from a tree. His body was later found on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, where it was set ablaze, as detailed in the report by The Hindu.
In the wake of the lynching, tensions have escalated in Mymensingh, with local authorities deploying additional police forces to maintain order. The police have stated that they are working to control the situation and prevent further violence, as outlined in the report by Deccan Herald.
Human rights advocates have called for a thorough investigation into the incident and have demanded accountability for those involved in the mob violence. The interim government has been urged to take decisive action to protect minority communities and prevent future occurrences of such violence, as the report further stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.