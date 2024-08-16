WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Surrounding Bangladesh, Vinesh Phogat and More

advertisement
Social media users continued to spread misinformation surrounding the social and political turmoil in Bangladesh, which has continued to see unrest after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted.
As wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a shared silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was reviewed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), we also saw claims related to the wrestler.
Team WebQoof debunked several claims surrounding these events, and here is a recap of the some of the, that went viral this week.
Several news organisations like Economic Times, The Business Standard, First Post, and Money Control, along with social media users shared a statement, allegedly made by former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The statement accused the US of being involved in ousting Hasina, for allegedly not giving the country control over Bangladesh's Saint Martin Island, which would give the USA influence over the Bay of Bengal.
However, this is false. Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed that the statement attributed to his mother was "false and fabricated."
The USA, too, replied to this alleged statement, denying any involvement in the coup that led Hasina to quit her position and flee Bangladesh.
A video, which discusses various aspects of Indian society, is being widely shared, claiming that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan narrated the video.
In the video, one can see visuals and hear related audio, where man asks about the humanity left in our country, questioning the viability of the idea of a "family" that India presents on the global stage.
Is it true?: No, Amitabh Bachchan did not narrate the viral video.
Several Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection tools showed strong indications that the audio was manipulated and synthesized using AI tools.
A video showing a large group of people on the streets went viral online, claiming that Bangladeshi Muslims raised Pakistani flags and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.
However, we found that the video dates back to August 2023 and shows people celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day in Canada.
A video showing a mob making a woman do sit-ups while holding her ears went viral on the internet, with a communal claim that it shows one Jyotika Basu Chatterjee, a Hindu woman, who was abused and 'sexually assaulted' by Muslim men in Bangladesh.
But...?: The claim is false as the woman is not a Hindu. She was identified as Sagarika Akhter, a leader of the Chhatra League, a student organisation of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.
A video showing wrestler Vinesh Phogat breaking down and crying is being shared on social media platforms, where users claimed that it shows her reaction after being disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Neither is this video recent, nor is it related to Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics.
It could be traced back to March 2024 and reportedly shows her reaction after winning against fellow wrestler Shivani Pawar.
