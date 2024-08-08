The Myth of Bangladesh's Economic Miracle

On a cold and windy, rain-lashed day, in the summer of 2013, I took shelter inside a poncy boutique in New York and eyed a cream-white linen shirt, that was way beyond my credit limit. Pretending to be a genuine buyer, I took the shirt off its haute bamboo hanger and looked at the label.

Made in Bangladesh, it said.

And suddenly, I thought a little less of every piece of clothing around me.