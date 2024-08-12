Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Does Not Show Hindu Woman Being Targeted by Muslims in Bangladesh

No, This Video Does Not Show Hindu Woman Being Targeted by Muslims in Bangladesh

The video shows people surrounding a Bangladesh Chhatra League worker belonging to the Muslim community.

The video does not show a Hindu woman being targeted by people from the Muslim community in Bangladesh.
The video does not show a Hindu woman being targeted by people from the Muslim community in Bangladesh.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a woman, surrounded by a small crowd, being harassed and manhandled, is being shared on social media, claiming that it shows Hindu students being targeted by Muslims, amid the unrest in Bangladesh.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user Salwan Momika had gathered over 10.8 million views and was shared by more than 36,000 users.

We also received a query with this video on our WhatsApp tipline and email.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The incident does not have any communal angle to it.

  • It shows students at a college in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria surrounding a leader belonging to the Chhatra League — the student wing of the Awami League.

  • She belongs to the Muslim community.

How did we find out the truth?: We took multiple screenshots of the video and uploaded them on Google Images to run a reverse image search on them.

  • The results showed us many posts on Facebook and YouTube (links here, here, and here), which mentioned that it showed a leader of the Chhatra League in Bangladesh, which is the student wing of the Awami League.

  • While one post mentioned that the incident took place in Brahmanbaria, another said that it took place on 7 August and showed the leader "asking for forgiveness."

A translated version of the Bangla caption told us that the incident happened on 8 August in Brahmanbaria.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

  • We also noticed that the woman appeared to be wearing an abaya, which is a long, flowing outfit which fully covers the wearer's body.

  • To verify the identity of the woman, we reached out to AFP's fact-checking editor in Bangladesh, Qadaruddin Shishir, who confirmed that the woman is was a Chhatra League leader.

He told us that Bangladeshi news organisation Daily Kabela's Brahmanbaria correspondent, Prokash Lal Das, had confirmed the identity of the woman, and found that she belongs to the Muslim community.

  • We also accessed a copy of her Chhatra League identity card with her name and photograph, which confirmed that the woman belongs to the Muslim community.

Conclusion: A video of a Chhatra League leader being heckled and harassed in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria has gone viral with a false communal angle.

