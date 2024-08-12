No, This Video Does Not Show Hindu Woman Being Targeted by Muslims in Bangladesh

advertisement
A video showing a woman, surrounded by a small crowd, being harassed and manhandled, is being shared on social media, claiming that it shows Hindu students being targeted by Muslims, amid the unrest in Bangladesh.
At the time of writing this report, this post by X user Salwan Momika had gathered over 10.8 million views and was shared by more than 36,000 users.
We also received a query with this video on our WhatsApp tipline and email.
But...?: The incident does not have any communal angle to it.
It shows students at a college in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria surrounding a leader belonging to the Chhatra League — the student wing of the Awami League.
She belongs to the Muslim community.
How did we find out the truth?: We took multiple screenshots of the video and uploaded them on Google Images to run a reverse image search on them.
The results showed us many posts on Facebook and YouTube (links here, here, and here), which mentioned that it showed a leader of the Chhatra League in Bangladesh, which is the student wing of the Awami League.
While one post mentioned that the incident took place in Brahmanbaria, another said that it took place on 7 August and showed the leader "asking for forgiveness."
We also noticed that the woman appeared to be wearing an abaya, which is a long, flowing outfit which fully covers the wearer's body.
To verify the identity of the woman, we reached out to AFP's fact-checking editor in Bangladesh, Qadaruddin Shishir, who confirmed that the woman is was a Chhatra League leader.
We also accessed a copy of her Chhatra League identity card with her name and photograph, which confirmed that the woman belongs to the Muslim community.
Conclusion: A video of a Chhatra League leader being heckled and harassed in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria has gone viral with a false communal angle.
