‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Review: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan Film Is a Visual Spectacle

For his third feature film, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is quite a risk and quite the feat. Like the name suggests, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD but some of the events that push the story forward happened around 3102 BC – back when the ‘kali yug’ is supposed to have begun.

It’s an ambitious setting but the premise doesn’t differ from what we’ve come to expect from the genre – one hero who is destined to save the world, a damsel in distress, a battle between good and evil were both sides claim to be the former…you get the gist. In this case, the big bad wolf is one Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) who claims that his totalitarian regime is a direct consequence of human nature.