Old Video of PM Modi Talking About ‘Attack on Sanatanis’ Shared as Recent

advertisement
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public event, is being shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows PM Modi recently making a speech and warning people of a "Strong possibility of nationwide riots and bloodshed," with users urging people to share the video "in all Hindu groups."
Speaking in Hindi, he says, "Today, these people have started speaking openly, attacking openly. Tomorrow, they are going to increase the number of attacks on us. Every Sanatani, every one who loves our country, loves our country's soil, and loves the people of our country, every one needs to be alert. They want to erase sanatan and push our country back into 1,000 years of slavery."
The claim comes amid unverified reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and misinformation surrounding these reports.
Team WebQoof received a query for this video's verification on its email ID as well.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The video is old and dates back to September 2023, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone for several development projects in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.
In the video, he spoke about the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, and claimed that they were out to destroy sanatana dharma.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.
It led us to a report by News18 Hindi published on 14 September 2023, which carried the same photo.
The report mentioned that PM Modi had made a speech while laying the foundation stone for a refinery and petrochemical complex in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for a video of the prime minister's speech on his YouTube channel.
Here, we found a video of the full speech, uploaded on the same day, 14 September 2023.
During his speech, PM Modi touched upon various topics, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) work in Madhya Pradesh, the G20 summit in Delhi, and former Chief Minister Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He spoke about how India was being viewed as a global friend and uniter and internationally, before speaking about the INDIA bloc and targeting them, speaking about their 'hidden agenda'
He claimed that the alliance was trying to destroy sanatan — referring to Hinduism — while listing names that were inspired by the religion, such as Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Laxmi Bai, Swami Vivekananda, MK Gandhi, and so on.
The part of this video which was shared in the viral claim began the 24:25-minute mark, where PM Modi spoke about how the INDIA bloc was speaking up against sanatan and claimed that they would increase attacks against those following it.
Conclusion: PM Modi was speaking about the INDIA bloc and claiming that they were trying to divide the nation and attack Hindus in September 2023. He did not recently issue a "serious warning" about possibilities of nationwide riots, bloodshed, or a dire crisis.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)