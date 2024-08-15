False Statement About US' Involvement in Bangladesh Attributed to Sheikh Hasina

An alleged statement attributed to the former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in which she accused the United States of America (USA) of being involved in removing her from office is being shared on social media.
The alleged statement also notes that the USA did so because she did not give them control of Saint Martin Island, which would have given them influence over the Bay of Bengal.
Who shared it?: Multiple Indian news outlets like Economic Times, Business Standard, First Post and Money Control reported this.
What happened in Bangladesh?: Hasina stepped down and left the country on 5 August following a crackdown on protests that resulted in numerous deaths. She is currently in India.
The demonstrations initially started as a protest against job quotas but later evolved into a movement calling for her removal.
This marked the end of a fifteen-year second term in office for Hasina, who has led the political party Awami League, founded by her father and the former President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, denied that his mother made any such statement and called it "false and fabricated."
The USA replied to this alleged statement, denying any involvement in the coup that led Hasina to quit her position and flee Bangladesh.
What we found: We went through Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed's social media accounts, who put out a statement against the alleged quote made by his mother. Wazed is an Information and Technology entrepreneur and was acting as the ICT (Information and Communications Technology) advisor to prime minister of Bangladesh
On his official X account, Wazed wrote, "The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka."
The Economic Times report stated that a message was 'conveyed' to them by her 'close associates.'
USA responds: Following these news reports, the USA replied stating that it had "no involvement" and called the allegations false.
A Reuters report carried White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre's statement which read, "We have had no involvement at all. Any reports or rumours that the United States government was involved in these events is simply false."
The Quint is trying to reach Wazed for further clarification and the story will be updated should we establish contact.
Conclusion: A false statement accusing the USA of being involved in ousting Sheikh Hasina has been misattributed to former prime minister of Bangladesh.
