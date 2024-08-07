Old Photo of Sheikh Hasina Crying Falsely Shared as a Recent One From India

A photo showing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina crying is going viral on the internet, as a recent one clicked in India after she 'fled' from Bangladesh.
The claim also states that she might be leaving India for London, United Kingdom.
Some context: Following the nationwide protests in Bangladesh, Hasina resigned on 5 August 2024. She is reportedly, presently residing in India.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on this viral image and this led us to a report by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) shared on 26 July 2024.
The report carried the same image and stated that it shows Hasina visiting the metro station that was "destroyed during anti-government protests."
The image was credited to Getty Images and we found the same one on their website.
The description stated that this photograph taken and released on 25 July 2024 by Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office and shows Hasina visiting the vandalized metro station.
This image predates Hasina leaving Bangladesh and reaching India on 5 August 2024.
We also found this image shared by Agence France-Presse (AFP)
Conclusion: An old image of Sheikh Hasina crying is being falsely shared as one from when she reached India from Bangladesh amid the nationwide protests.
