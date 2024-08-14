Paris Olympics: CAS Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Appeal for Shared Silver

The Ad-Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has rejected the petition filed by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, challenging her disqualification from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris Olympics 2024, confirming that the Indian wrestler will not receive a shared silver medal.
The verdict, signed by Sole Arbitrator Annabelle Bennett, declared: “The application filed by Vinesh Phogat on 7 August 2024 is dismissed.”
IOA's Reaction
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment over the CAS Sole Arbitrator's decision to dismiss Phogat’s appeal against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator," said Usha in her statement.
"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the IOA statement said.
"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times," it said.
"We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public," said the IOA.
Vinesh's Paris Olympics Journey
Vinesh made headlines when she stunned the wrestling world by defeating reigning champion and world No. 1 Yui Susaki in her Paris Olympics opener, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.
However, her dreams of gold were dashed when she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final the next morning for exceeding the weight limit by just 100 grams during the mandatory weigh-in.
The day after her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from the sport, stating that she no longer had the strength to carry on.
"Maa, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken," Vinesh wrote.
"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," it read further.
Appeal to the CAS
Determined to fight the decision, Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking to be awarded a shared silver medal alongside Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.
Vinesh remained in Paris to pursue her appeal to the CAS, which was accepted earlier last week. She was virtually present during Friday’s hearing, where senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania represented her.
The panel conducted a thorough hearing, allowing both parties to submit detailed legal arguments and present their cases orally.
Sole Arbitrator Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (Australia) heard all parties -- applicant Vinesh Phogat, the respondents United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee as well as the Indian Olympic Association as an interested party over three hours.
