WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assam Elections, AI Visuals & More

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From misinformation around Assam elections to visuals created using artificial intelligence viral as real and unrelated videos linked to the LPG crisis, here are the top five pieces of fake news that we debunked this week!
A document bearing the name of businesswoman Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is being circulated on social media as purported evidence that she holds a passport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The claim originates from a press conference held on by Pawan Khera, during which the Congress spokesperson alleged that Bhuyan Sharma possessed multiple passports.
The viral document is fake as it depicts an Emirates ID card, not a UAE passport, and an older Facebook post shows the ID belongs to a different individual.
Read the story here.
A video showing people loading purple gas cylinders onto a truck is being widely shared on social media, with users claiming it features “special cylinders” developed by two brothers in Uttarakhand.
Amid reports of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the video is being used to suggest these “affordable” cylinders, priced at ₹500, provide 18 kilos of gas generated from cow dung.
The claim was also amplified by NewsX.
No, the claim is false as there are no credible reports to support this claim. The cylinders shown are Indian Oil Corporation’s Indane XtraTej commercial LPG cylinders.
Read the story here.
An image purportedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in a tea garden, while a crew with camera and other production setup could also be seen, is going viral on the internet as a recent visual.
No, the claim is false as this image has been generated with the help of AI.
Read the story here.
A video showing men in military uniforms resorting to a lathi-charge against 'rioters,' is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals from West Bengal, ahead of the upcoming state elections.
However, the claim is false. The video is from Bangladesh, and shows miscreants allegedly attempting to capture polling stations in the Brahmanbaria constituency before army personnel intervened to restore order.
Read the story here.
A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Parliament is being circulated on social media with the claim that he spoke against Pakistan and referred to the formation of “Akhand Israel” and “Akhand Bharat.”
However, no such speech has been made by Shah. The video has been manipulated with the help of AI.
Read the story here.
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