WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Assam Elections, AI Visuals & More

A document bearing the name of businesswoman Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is being circulated on social media as purported evidence that she holds a passport from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The claim originates from a press conference held on 5 April by Pawan Khera, during which the Congress spokesperson alleged that Bhuyan Sharma possessed multiple passports.