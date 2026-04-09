No, This Video Does Not Show ‘Cow Dung’ Cylinders Developed in Uttarakhand

A video showing people loading purple gas cylinders onto a truck is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that they show 'special cylinders' developed by two brothers in Uttarakhand.

The claim: Amid reports of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the video is being shared to claim that the brothers developed these 'affordable' cylinders, costing ₹500 each, which provides 18 kilos of gas generated using cow dung.