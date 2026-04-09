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No, This Video Does Not Show ‘Cow Dung’ Cylinders Developed in Uttarakhand

The video shows IOCL's 'XtraTej' LPG cylinders, which are commercial ones and purple in colour.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing people loading purple gas cylinders onto a truck is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that they show 'special cylinders' developed by two brothers in Uttarakhand.

The claim: Amid reports of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, the video is being shared to claim that the brothers developed these 'affordable' cylinders, costing ₹500 each, which provides 18 kilos of gas generated using cow dung.

  • Among others, news organisation NewsX also shared this claim in their report.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, there are no credible reports to corroborate this claim.

  • The cylinders seen in the video are the Indian Oil Corporation's Indane XtraTej cylinders, which are commercial LPG cylinders.

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How do we know?: We looked up 'Uttarakhand brothers cow dung cylinders' to look for more information about this development.

  • However, we did not find a single credible report which spoke about such a thing.

  • Next, we ran a keyword search with the term 'purple gas cylinders India', which led us to a news article by Aaj Tak, about these cylinders.

  • Carrying a photo of these purple cylinders, the report noted that it showed the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) "Indane Xtra Tej" cylinders, which are 19kg commercial-use LPG cylinders.

A keyword search for 'IOCL XtraTej' led us to IOCL's website, which featured this cylinder in its catalogue of LPG cylinders.

On their Facebook page, the IOCL had shared a post marking five years of XtraTej cylinders, showing the same purple cylinder seen in the viral video.

Conclusion: A video showing IOCL's purple LPG cylinders is being shared to falsely claim that it shows cow dung cylinders developed by two brothers from Uttarakhand.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Cow Dung   LPG Cylinder   Webqoof 

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