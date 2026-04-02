Science vs Suspicion: Decoding India’s Rising Interest in the 'Chemtrails' Panic

After a few days of high heat, Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief when temperatures dropped on 18 and 19 March.

This abrupt chilly weather was triggered by a western disturbance which "intensified rapidly over northwest India on 18 March," Down To Earth noted.

A western disturbance is an "extra tropical storm" which originate over the Caspian and Mediterranean seas, bringing winter rains to northwest India, it added, with The Print mentioning that the disturbance was "intensified by an induced cyclonic circulation that formed over Haryana."

These weather events, in addition to moisture-heavy winds from the Arabian Sea, led to the formation of what is known as a meteorological trough -- an elongated area of low atmospheric pressure -- which draws in clouds, causing rains and cooler temperatures.

When all these events came together, the intensity of rains increased and there was a noticeable drop in temperature over NCR.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told the people of Maharashtra's Pune to expect thunderstorms and rainfall for a few days around 30 March.

However, yet another western disturbance gave parts of the city heavy hailstorms on 30 March, surprising locals, as seen in this report by Pune Times Mirror.