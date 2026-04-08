Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192022 Video From UP Falsely Shared as TMC Leader Being Assaulted in West Bengal

2022 Video From UP Falsely Shared as TMC Leader Being Assaulted in West Bengal

The video dates back to July 2022 and shows visuals from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Hindu voters assaulting TMC's Nazrul Islam in Murshidabad, West Bengal.</p></div>
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An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Hindu voters assaulting TMC's Nazrul Islam in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a few people chasing and thrashing a man with sticks is being shared on social media, ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that it shows Hindus in West Bengal beating up All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Nazrul Islam in Murshidabad.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The claim is false as the video dates back to 2022 and shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh.

Also ReadClip From Bangladesh Viral as Lathi Charge by Armed Forces in West Bengal

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on a part of the video using Google Lens, which led us to a OneIndia Tamil report which carried a screenshot of the video.

  • Published on 20 June 2022, the report discussed violence during the Agniveer protests in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A translated version of the report. It carried a clearer version of the same visuals.

(Source: OneIndia/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for more visuals of the protests.

  • Using 'Agniveer Varanasi 2022' as keywords in Hindi, we looked for the video on social media platforms.

  • This led us to a YouTube video shared by Navbharat Times, also published in July 2022, which showed the same video 25 seconds into the report.

Since this was a much clearer version of the video, we noticed that the board in the background read 'Telephone Colony Nagar Nigam Varanasi', which is a place in Uttar Pradesh.

The board shows that the video is from Varanasi, UP.

(Source: Navbharat Times/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of a Muslim TMC worker, Nazrul Islam, being assaulted by Hindus in West Bengal.

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