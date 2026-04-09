Does This Viral Image Show Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s UAE Passport? A Fact-Check

A document carrying the name of businesswoman Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is being shared as an evidence of her having an United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport.

The context?: The claim stems from a press conference hosted by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on 5 April, where he levelled allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma claiming that she possessed multiple passports.