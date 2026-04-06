Fact-Check: Pakistan Flag Raised at DMK Rally? No, It Is the IUML Flag!

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Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the image shows Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s flag. DMK and IUML are in the same alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
What we found: Team WebQoof closely examined the image and found that the green flags in the image represent IUML, which features a green flag adorned with a crescent and star.
This political party’s flag might look alike, but it is different from Pakistan’s flag. Below is a comparison between the two.
Several media outlets such as Frontline Magazine and the Deccan Herald, published this image and noted, “DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigns after filing his nomination papers from Kolathur constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in Chennai, on March 30, 2026.” (sic.)
In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, DMK leads an alliance known as the Secular Progressive Alliance.
This alliance includes multiple parties, such as the Indian National Congress (INC), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and IUML, among others.
As IUML is an official partner of the DMK, its representation is seen at rallies, alongside various other party flags, as shown in the viral image.
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