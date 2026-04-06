Fact-Check: Pakistan Flag Raised at DMK Rally? No, It Is the IUML Flag!

Several media outlets such as Frontline Magazine and the Deccan Herald, published this image and noted, “DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigns after filing his nomination papers from Kolathur constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in Chennai, on March 30, 2026.” (sic.)

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, DMK leads an alliance known as the Secular Progressive Alliance.

This alliance includes multiple parties, such as the Indian National Congress (INC), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and IUML, among others.