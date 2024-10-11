WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Haryana Assembly Elections, Israel & More

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Haryana Assembly Elections, Israel & More

Read Team WebQoof's weekly recap to find out the top five pieces of misinformation from this week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WebQoof Recap: Here are the top five pieces of misinformation we fact-checked this week!</p></div>
(Photo: The Quint)

From scripted video being shared as CCTV footage of real incidents to misinformation around Israel and Palestine, read our weekly recap to find out the top five fact-check stories from this week.

1. This Video Doesn’t Show Deepender Hooda Crying After Congress’ Defeat in Haryana

A video showing Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda getting emotional is being shared on the internet as recent visuals after Congress' defeat in the Haryana assembly elections.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, The video could be traced back to June of this year and is unrelated to the results of Haryana assembly elections.

Read our fact-check here.

2. Fact-Check: Did ICJ Declare Israel an ‘Illegal State’? No, Claim Is False!

A video of Palestine's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaking to the media is circulating online with the statement that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel as an 'illegal state.'

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

But this claim is false.

  • This video is from July. The ICJ declared Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as unlawful, but, did not name the former as an 'illegal state.'

Read our fact-check here.

3. Old Audio Shared With False Claim About a 'Gang Killing People' After Dark

A video with several images showing bodies covered in blood on the ground with spectators standing around is being shared on social media platforms.

The audio in the clip claimed that in the middle of the night, a group of 15-20 individuals, including women and children, arrived armed and brutally murdered people. The message also recommends that individuals refrain from opening the door and distribute this message as much as they can.

(Note: We are not adding the archives of this post due to its graphic nature.)

The caption on the video told viewers to share it widely.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

The truth: The images shown in the viral video are from an incident from June 2023, in which eight family members were attacked in the Kishani region of Mainpuri, leading to the tragic loss of six lives.

  • It is said that the perpetrator, a family member, died by suicide following the killings.

  • Additionally, the sound in the video comes from a 2019 news report by a local channel in Uttar Pradesh and has been inaccurately linked to the Kishani case.

Read our fact-check here.

4. News Outlets Share Scripted Video of Child Hitting His Mother as Real Incident

A video showing a child hitting a woman with a cricket bat after she snatched away his mobile phone is going viral on social media.

The claim states that the child harmed his mother because he wanted to use the device.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, news outlets like Republic Bharat, India.com and News18 Marathi also shared the video as a real incident.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, this video is scripted and does not show an actual incident.

Read our fact-check here.

5. Video of a Boat Capsizing in Congo's Lake Kivu Falsely Shared as From Goa

A video showing a boat capsizing down into a water body is going viral to claim that this happened in Goa.

The claim also states that 23 bodies were recovered, 40 people were rescued and 64 people are still missing.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, this video is from Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where an overcrowded boat capsized on 3 October 2024 resulting in around 78 deaths.

  • The Goa police took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that this video is not from Goa.

Read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

