WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Haryana Assembly Elections, Israel & More

A video with several images showing bodies covered in blood on the ground with spectators standing around is being shared on social media platforms.

The audio in the clip claimed that in the middle of the night, a group of 15-20 individuals, including women and children, arrived armed and brutally murdered people. The message also recommends that individuals refrain from opening the door and distribute this message as much as they can.

(Note: We are not adding the archives of this post due to its graphic nature.)