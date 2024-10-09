Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This is NOT Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Childhood Picture

No, This is NOT Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Childhood Picture

This same image has gone viral with different false claims.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An unrelated image is going viral to falsely claim that it is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's childhood picture.</p></div>
i

Fact-check: An unrelated image is going viral to falsely claim that it is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's childhood picture.

(Photo: The Quint)

advertisement

A photo of a child sitting with his mother is going viral on social media to claim that it shows former Prime Minister Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

An archive can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image does not show Dr Kalam or his mother.

Also ReadAltered Image Viral as Photo of Young Sonia Gandhi Smoking a Cigarette

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a Google reverse image search on this picture and found a Facebook post shared on 3 May 2020.

  • The post, made by Maryala Srinivas, carried the original image, from which the viral image was cropped out.

  • Srinivas had shared the image with a caption stating that it was his family photo, which included him with his mother, father, brother, and sister.

  • In the caption, he clarified that the photo was his family photo and it does not show Dr Kalam or his mother.

  • Srinivas writes, "The cute boy sitting beside my mother holding a cup and smiling nicely is not Abdul Kalam, not Narendra Modi, but my younger brother Sridhar Maryala".

  • He had originally posted this photo on Facebook in 2011.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/screenshot)

This image also went viral in 2023, when users claimed that it showed PM Modi with his mother. You can read our fact-check here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An unrelated image is going viral to falsely claim that it is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's childhood picture.

Also ReadUnrelated Photos Shared as Younger Version of Prime Minister, President

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT