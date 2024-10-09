No, This is NOT Former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Childhood Picture

advertisement
A photo of a child sitting with his mother is going viral on social media to claim that it shows former Prime Minister Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a Google reverse image search on this picture and found a Facebook post shared on 3 May 2020.
The post, made by Maryala Srinivas, carried the original image, from which the viral image was cropped out.
Srinivas had shared the image with a caption stating that it was his family photo, which included him with his mother, father, brother, and sister.
In the caption, he clarified that the photo was his family photo and it does not show Dr Kalam or his mother.
Srinivas writes, "The cute boy sitting beside my mother holding a cup and smiling nicely is not Abdul Kalam, not Narendra Modi, but my younger brother Sridhar Maryala".
He had originally posted this photo on Facebook in 2011.
This image also went viral in 2023, when users claimed that it showed PM Modi with his mother. You can read our fact-check here.
Conclusion: An unrelated image is going viral to falsely claim that it is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's childhood picture.
