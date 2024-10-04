No, This Video Doesn’t Show a Congress Leader's Rally in Haryana’s Mewat

A video of people carrying flags during what appears to be a rally is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that it shows recent visuals from Haryana's Mewat.
What do viral posts say?: Sharing the video, people have captioned it saying, "Mewat Mamman Khan's rally is an eye-opener for Hindus, this sight is enough for the wise. Almost all Muslim countries have flags. If you don't open your eyes even now, you will be called a living corpse."
Are these claims true?: No, the claims are false. The video is from Maharashtra's Latur and reportedly shows a Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi's procession.
What led us to the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search through Google Lens and found the same visuals published on an unverified YouTube channel named 'SN_GM STAR'.
It was posted on 23 September. Its title identified the location as 'Latur' in Maharashtra.
Other sources: Using keywords in Maharashtra with the words "महाराष्ट्र लातूर बाईक रॅली", we found a video published on a YouTube channel of a local news channel named 'Latur News'.
The video was shared on 19 September.
Its description said, "Eid Miladunnabi Bike Rally in Latur."
Comparing visuals: We compared keyframes from the viral video to visuals available on YouTube and found several similarities. It showed the same person carrying an Indian flag in both images.
Geolocating the visuals: Team WebQoof was able to geolocate the place on Google Maps keeping the shop sign in the YouTube video as a reference.
Using the 'street view' option, we found the exact location, where the viral video was filmed.
On comparing the visuals below, it further confirmed that the video was indeed recorded in Maharashtra's Latur and not Haryana as claimed in the viral post.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from Latur and not Haryana.
