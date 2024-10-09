Hapur Lynching: Lost Education & Job, Family Still Suffering Due to a Rumour

Qasim was involved in animal husbandry and was taking some goats to a nearby village, when a rumour spread that he was slaughtering a cow. A farmer named 'Samiyuddin' from a nearby village Madhapura, who was present at the incident site, tried explaining to the mob that the rumours were untrue but they did not listen to him. Instead, Samiyuddin was brutally beaten up as well.