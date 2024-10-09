Old Audio Shared With False Claim About a 'Gang Killing People' After Dark

A video with several images showing bodies covered in blood on the ground with spectators standing around is being shared on social media platforms.
The audio in the clip claimed that in the middle of the night, a group of 15-20 individuals, including women and children, arrived armed and brutally murdered people. The message also recommends that individuals refrain from opening the door and distribute this message as much as they can.
(Note: We are not adding the archives of this post due to its graphic nature.)
Is this true?: The images shown in the viral video are from an incident from June 2023, in which eight family members were attacked in the Kishani region of Mainpuri, leading to the tragic loss of six lives.
It is said that the perpetrator, a family member, died by suicide following the killings.
Additionally, the sound in the video comes from a 2019 news report by a local channel in Uttar Pradesh and has been inaccurately linked to the Kishani case.
What we found: Conducting a reverse image search on the viral video's picture resulted in a post from 24 June 2023 showcasing a similar image.
The post noted, "Today's biggest news from UP 6 people were murdered with sharp weapons in Gokulpur Arsara village of Kishani police station in Mainpuri district 6 members of the same family were murdered while sleeping there was a wedding in the family 3 days ago Police is busy investigating the matter."
We used a relevant keyword search and found an article that was posted on on a website named 'India Crime News.'
The report contained multiple images that were same to the ones featured in the viral video. Based on the report, six individuals were killed using sharp-edged weapons in Gokulpur Arsara village, within the Kishani police station.
This also led us to several other news reports from the same date. News agency Asian News International (ANI) stated that the accused killed his five relatives, injured his wife and aunt, and then shot himself, resulting in his own death.
Another report by India TV News also reported about the same.
We also checked the audio used in the video by running a relevant keyword search. We came across a video on YouTube on a channel named 'Gorakhpur News.' It was a longer video and small bit between 1:06 and 1:30 minutes has been used in the viral video.
Another video by the same channel stated Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police Kaustubh byte and stated that footage of him warning against child kidnapping rumours was edited and those responsible were cautioned. He stated that such incidents were not happening in his area.
Conclusion: A video with an unrelated audio is being shared with a misleading claim about a gang of people killing people at midnight.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)