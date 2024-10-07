Video of a Boat Capsizing in Congo's Lake Kivu Falsely Shared as From Goa

A video showing a boat capsizing down into a water body is going viral to claim that this happened in Goa.
The claim also states that 23 bodies were recovered, 40 people were rescued and 64 people are still missing.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This video is from Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where an overcrowded boat capsized on 3 October 2024 resulting in around 78 deaths.
The Goa police took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that this video is not from Goa.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Associated Press (AP) on 4 October 2024.
The viral video matched with this video and the description of the video stated that it shows this footage shows an overcrowded boat capsizing on Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo which killed at least 78 people.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search and came across reports by Associated Press, Reuters, The Guardian and Al Jazeera.
These reports also stated that an overcrowded boat capsized in Lake Kivu resulting in at least 78 people drowning out of 278 passengers.
It added that at least 58 others were rescued.
Clarification by the Goa police: The Goa police took to X to clarify that this claim is false and the video is not from Goa.
Conclusion: A video of a boat capsizing in the Democratic Republic of Congo is being shared with a false claim that this happened in Goa.
