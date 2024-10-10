This Video Doesn’t Show Deepender Hooda Crying After Congress’ Defeat in Haryana

A video showing Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Hooda getting emotional is being shared on the internet as recent visuals after Congress' defeat in the Haryana assembly elections.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium account shared the clip with a caption saying, "He did padyatra, he did 100 + rallies and supported every candidate but what did he got? Defeat. This just breaks my heart. #HaryanaElectionResult #Haryana (sic)."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to June of this year and is unrelated to the results of Haryana assembly elections.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens and came across the same video uploaded on an X handle named 'Harish Chaudhary'.
The video was posted on 6 June.
Its caption when translated to English said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to my friend bhai. @DeependerSHooda ji, a loud voice of farmers and youth in Haryana, on getting the opportunity to represent the people of Rohtak once again in the biggest Panchayat of the country. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rohtak.
Other sources: Using the Hindi words "दीपेंदर हुड्डा आंसू" on YouTube, we found a longer version of the viral video uploaded on a verified channel called 'Karnal Breaking News'.
The video was published on 4 June and its title said, "Seeing the crowd, tears came in Deepender Hooda's eyes, Deepender Hooda won by more than 3 lakh votes."
News reports: A report published in DNA India carried similar visuals and said that Hooda became emotional after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
After winning the Rohtak seat, a huge crowd of workers gathered at his house which made the Congress leader emotional.
Conclusion: It is evident that this video of Hooda getting emotional is not related to the results of the Haryana assembly elections.
