Clip From Egypt Falsely Shared as One of Muslim Men Abducting Girls in Bengaluru

CCTV footage of two men entering an elevator before drugging and abducting two girls is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared with a caption in Telugu, which roughly translates to, “Karnataka, Bangalore - See how muslims jihadis are kidnapping Hindu girls in the lift by making them smell of chlorofoam. The girls were put into anesthesia in a lift and straight out of the car parked in the car parking. There is no trace of girls and women who were kidnapped!! (sic).”