WebQoof Recap: Communal Claims Around Odisha Train Accident and Manipur Clashes

From communal claims around the train accident that happened in Balasore, Odisha to unrelated visuals being falsely linked with clashes happening in Manipur between Kuki and Meitei communities, here's a recap of some viral claims that misled people this week.
Soon after the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, social media users started sharing communal conspiracy theories on the reasons behind the mishap.
People shared an aerial view of the crash site and wrote, "Just saying yesterday was Friday", insinuating that people from the Muslim community were responsible for the tragedy.
Some others pointed at a white structure and claimed that it was a mosque.
However, the structure in the viral image is the Bahanaga ISKCON temple, not a mosque. Moreover, preliminary investigation concluded that a “signaling error" caused the accident.
A viral video is circling the internet which shows money being filled in plastic bags at what looks like a mosque.
Social media users have claimed that the money collected at mosques is tax-free. Further, it says that this money is used to spread conversion, terrorism, and 'love jihad' - a conspiracy theory popularised by the Indian right-wing.
It also mentions that the Congress party has given the community protection for 70 years by not taxing its religious institutions, unlike temples.
The video is from Bangladesh.
However, the claim is misleading and is being shared with a false communal angle.
While the video is indeed from a mosque, it is of the Pagla Mosjid (masjid) in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh and not India.
It shows the donation boxes at the masjid that are opened every three months for counting.
Several social media users have claimed that the station master of the place where the recent Odisha train accident happened was a Muslim and his name was 'Mohammad Sharif Ahmad'.
It is also being said that the incident involved Bangladesh's Rohingyas and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Some users also claimed that a mosque was seen near the accident site.
The Quint spoke to Balasore's Deputy Collector, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southeastern Railways and some local reporters.
All of them confirmed that the claim of the station master belonging to the Muslim community is false and the claim that he is absconding is also wrong.
Further, they also denied the incident involving a terrorist angle.
A picture that shows a man on a motorcycle with a 'body' wrapped in what appears to be a cloth bag is being shared on the internet.
The claim says that Binita, a Hindu girl from Rajasthan, fell in love with a Muslim youth named Muhammad (the biker), a fruitseller. It further said that the girl ran away from home with Muhammad and was later killed.
The video is from Egypt.
However, the claim is being shared with a false communal angle.
The image is actually from Cairo, Egypt.
It shows Muhammad Nasr, who works for a transport company, carrying a mannequin on his bike.
Three different videos showing several armed people is going viral on social media with a claim that all of them are members of the Kuki tribe in Manipur.
The state has seen a series of violent clashes since May, where over 90 people have died.
VIDEO 1: It shows several armed men laughing and singing the first line of the Indian National Anthem, the claim states that they were mocking the anthem.
VIDEO 2: This video shows several armed men praying and the claims state that these are 'Kuki terrorists'.
VIDEO 3: This video shows a sniper positioned on the ground and aiming at something at a distance.
These videos are from Myanmar.
However, these clips are not from Manipur and are unrelated to the clashes in the state.
Two of these videos are from Myanmar and show Chin National Front (CNF) commandos.
The third video shows soldiers from the Kawthoolei Army, also known as the Karen National Union from Myanmar.
