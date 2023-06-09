WebQoof Recap: Communal Claims Around Odisha Train Accident and Manipur Clashes

Soon after the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, social media users started sharing communal conspiracy theories on the reasons behind the mishap.

People shared an aerial view of the crash site and wrote, "Just saying yesterday was Friday", insinuating that people from the Muslim community were responsible for the tragedy.

Some others pointed at a white structure and claimed that it was a mosque.

However, the structure in the viral image is the Bahanaga ISKCON temple, not a mosque. Moreover, preliminary investigation concluded that a “signaling error" caused the accident.