Odisha Train Accident: No 'Kavach' on Route, Could it Have Prevented the Mishap?

The indigenous system 'Kavach', developed by the Indian Railways to prevent train accidents due to driver error or other factors, was not available on the collision route.

"The rescue operation has been completed. We are starting the restoration work. The Kavach system was not available on this route," Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told news agency ANI.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had personally tested the 'Kavach' system in March 2022. "Rear-end collision testing is successful. Kavach automatically stopped the locomotive before 380 m of other locomotive at the front," Mr Vaishnaw had tweeted.