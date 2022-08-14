ADVERTISEMENT
At Least 41 Dead, Many Wounded in Fire at Coptic Church in Egypt's Cairo
At least 14 people have been injured.
At least 41 people died and many were wounded in a fire that blazed through a Coptic church in Egypt's Cairo, officials indicated on Sunday, 14 August, Associated Press reported.
Worshippers had gathered for Sunday Mass when the fire broke out.
The cause was not immediately ascertained, however, primary investigation revealed that the incident was the result of an electrical short-circuit.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi expressed his grief in a phone call with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II later in the day, the president’s office said.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from AP.)
Published:
