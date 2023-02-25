Video of Man Brutally Thrashing a Kid Shared With False Communal Angle
This video dates back to 2022 and is from Karachi, Pakistan where a father can be seen hitting his son.
An old video showing a man violently hitting a child while he cries for help is going viral on social media with a false communal narrative.
The claim: It states that the kid, who belonged to the Hindu community, was left at their Muslim neighbour's place, who later started beating the kid while forcing him to say 'Allah Pak'.
The truth: The video is from 2022 and shows an incident that happened in the Orangi Town area of Karachi, Pakistan.
The clip shows a father beating his 8-year-old son.
The man, Ismail Ould Ibrahim, was later arrested by Karachi police on 6 July 2022.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found reports about the incident.
We came across a report published on 6 July 2022 by a Pakistani news outlet, ARY News.
The report carried the viral video and stated that Ismail, the father of the 8-year-old boy, violently hit his kid in Karachi's Orangi Town because the kid disturbed his sleep.
It also added that this incident happened on 3 July 2022.
Another report about the incident published by 24 News HD mentioned that the child's mother filmed the scene and registered a police complaint against her husband.
Man was arrested by Karachi police: ARY News and Geo TV's reports mention that the Karachi police were able to catch him on 6 July 2022 after being on the run for three days.
We also found the Karachi police's tweet from 6 July 2022 about Ibrahim's arrest.
Conclusion: An old video of father beating his son is being shared with a false communal angle. The same claim was also viral in July 2022 and had been debunked by some news organisations.
Topics: Pakistan Karachi Fact Check
