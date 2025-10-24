WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding Bihar Elections, RSS, and More

advertisement
From videos being linked to the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar to false claims related to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) events, here are the top five pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video which shows stubble burning across what appears to be a field is going viral on social media as recent visuals from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ruled-Punjab.
Those sharing the video have accused the AAP government of failing to control burning in Punjab, blaming it for Delhi's deteriorating air quality.
However, the claim is misleading. The video could be traced back to November 2024 and reportedly showed stubble burning in Punjab's Moga district.
A video showing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members marching down a street carrying sticks is being shared on social media, claiming to show their recent path sanchalan (route march) in Karnataka, which was conducted without permission.
But...?: The video is an old one from Nagpur, dating back to May, and does not show RSS' recent rally in Karnataka's Sedam.
A video which purportedly shows actor Manoj Bajpayee campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections is being shared on social media.
However, this video turned out to be one which was manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The original video shows Bajpayee featuring in an advertisement for the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.
A statement purportedly made by former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is going viral on social media platforms, where users have claimed that he called for the removal of head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
Team WebQoof, however, found that the statement is fabricated and was not made by Sidhu.
The former cricketer took to his official X handle to clarify that he did not ask for the removal of Gambhir and Agarkar from their posts.
A video of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being shared to claim that during the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) event to mark its centenary, Singh 'admitted' that India was "funding the #Taliban to fight Pakistan for dollars."
Is it true?: The clip has been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
In the original video, Singh talks about BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and India's handling of Operation Sindoor.
