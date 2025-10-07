RSS @ 100: The Sangh Must Undo BJP's Political Hindutva to Survive

It’s a remarkable achievement for an organisation that has been banned three times in independent India. First, it was banned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and its top leadership was arrested and put behind bars. The second time, it was banned by Indira Gandhi during the Emergency. The third was at the time of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Every time, it came out with flying colours except the first time—when the taint of Gandhi’s assassination lasted for almost one and a half decades—until socialist leaders decided to forge an alliance under the guise of anti-Congressism in the 1960s with the Jan Sangh, a political wing of the RSS.

Jayprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia should take the blame for giving respectability to the RSS. Once the socialist leaders decided to ally with the Jan Sangh, the taint of Gandhi’s assassination was gone forever, and the Sangh became a serious political player and started gravitating towards the mainstream of Indian politics. In 1977, Jan Sangh was merged with the Janta Party, and its two top leaders, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, became influential cabinet ministers under Morarji Desai’s prime ministership.