Fact-Check: PM Modi Not Invited to the Gaza Peace Summit? No, Claim Is False!

Social media posts have been going viral on social media claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not invited to the Gaza Peace Summit at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt.
The claim added that Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif was invited and in attendance for the conference.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search and found that India was invited to this summit in Egypt; however, it was not attended by PM Modi.
As per media reports, MoS Kirtivardhan Singh represented PM Modi and the country at the Gaza Peace Summit on 12 October.
Singh's attendance at the conference refutes the claim that India was not invited to Egypt.
We also found a post on X by Singh where he noted his meeting with with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh.
He wrote, "Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East." (sic.)
The Indian Express reported that the choice to send Singh was made after Modi got a 'late invitation' from United States President Donald Trump and the Egyptian president to participate in the summit at Sharm el-Sheikh.
Additionally, the decision to send Singh was made considering the anticipated presence of Pakistan PM Sharif at the summit.
It also mentioned that Delhi preferred to avoid risks regarding how the situation would develop with Trump and Sharif present at the same event.
Conclusion: The claim is false that PM Modi was not invited to the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt.
