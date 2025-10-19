Bihar Elections: AI-Manipulated Clip Viral as Manoj Bajpayee Campaigning for RJD

A video showing actor Manoj Bajpayee is going viral on social media.
In the clip, Bajpayee can be seen campaigning for Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Bajpayee is shown conversing with various individuals who remind him that "Tejashwi Yadav will take charge of the next government in Bihar on 14 November."
14 November is the counting and result day for the Bihar elections, as per the Election Commission of India.
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video is altered using artitifical intelligence (AI).
The original video shows Bajpayee featuring in an advertisement for the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.
AI-detection tools also concluded that the audio in the viral video was created using AI.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to the same video on YouTube, uploaded to Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel on .
In the video, Bajpayee can be seen taking film recommendations from people and not campaigning for the RJD for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.
We ran a relevant keyword search to check whether Bajpayee had extended support for the RJD but, we did not find any credible statements or reports.
The keyword search led us to a post on X by Bajpayee from which stated, "I would like to publicly state that I have no association or allegiance with any political party. The video being circulated is a fake, patched-up edit of an ad I did for Prime Video. I sincerely appeal to everyone sharing it to stop spreading such distorted content and urge people not to engage with or encourage such misleading content." (sic.)
AI-detection tools: For further verification, we extracted the audio from the viral video and ran it on the AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation which concluded that the audio was 99.4 per cent 'likely' AI-generated.
Additionally, Team WebQoof spotted the word "spoof" on the bottom right corner of the video.
Conclusion: The viral video is created using AI tools and is not real. Bajpayee has not campaigned for Yadav or his party.
