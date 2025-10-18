Bihar Elections: Is Tejashwi's 'Govt Job for Every Household' Promise Feasible?

Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, the clamour around jobs and unemployment has reached new highs.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav announced providing a government job to every household, which does not have one, within 20 days if his government comes to power. “In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a government job,” he declared.

However, is Tejashwi’s promise even feasible on the ground? How many households are there in Bihar? How many jobs will the administration have to create in order to fulfill this promise? Let’s take a look at the math.