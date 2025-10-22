AI Video Shared as Afghan Leader Recording Documentary With PM Modi-Lookalike

advertisement
A purported video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi walking together is going viral on social media platforms as a recent incident.
What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip claiming that it showed Muttaqi recording a documentary on the history of Hindu temples in Afghanistan with a lookalike of PM Modi.
Discrepancies in the viral video: Towards the starting of the video, we noticed that PM Modi's face was morphed and then his facial features changed completely.
The movements appeared unnatural and the lip-movements did not match the words heard in the video.
These are some of the most common problems that one can spot in AI-generated visuals.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the clip through a detection tool named 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
Three detectors showed conclusive results of the viral video being an AI-generated one.
Visuals stemmed from an old photo: A simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to an image of PM Modi posted on the official handle of MIB [Ministry of Information and Broadcasting].
It was uploaded on 27 November 2023 and was captioned, "PM @narendramodi offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh."
Conclusion: Evidently, the viral video has been generated using AI and does not show real visuals.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)