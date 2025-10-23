Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Is This a Video of Delhi HC Judge With a Woman During Virtual Hearing? No!

Is This a Video of Delhi HC Judge With a Woman During Virtual Hearing? No!

Several news reports and Delhi HC lawyers confirmed to The Quint that the person in the video is not a judge.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video of a virtual court hearing, showing a man kissing a woman, is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge.</p></div>
i

A video of a virtual court hearing, showing a man kissing a woman, is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A clip showing a virtual hearing of a court, where a man can be seen kissing a woman, is being shared on social media.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge who forgot he was visible on camera, kissing a woman during a virtual hearing.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

This post shared by X user Shonee Kapoor had gathered nearly three lakh views at the time of writing this report.

(Another post sharing this claim can be seen here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading as the person seen in the video is a lawyer, not a judge.

Also ReadAI Video Shared as Afghan Leader Recording Documentary With PM Modi-Lookalike

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search using the term 'judge kissing woman virtual court' and looked for reports about the incident.

  • Every news report we came across, which carried the same video, mentioned that the man in the video is a lawyer.

Every report mentioned that the man was a lawyer.

(Source: Google/Screenshot)

  • In the viral video, we also noticed that the box above the video read 'Court of HMJ Jyoti Singh'.

The screen showed Justice Jyoti Singh's name.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • When we ran a search with her name, we found that Justice Jyoti Singh is a woman, and not the person seen in the video.

HMJ Jyoti Singh was presiding over the hearing.

(Source: Delhi High Court/Screenshot)

To verify this, The Quint had reached out to practicing lawyers in the High Court. Two of them confirmed that the person in the video was not a judge, but a lawyer.

Conclusion: A video of a lawyer kissing a woman during a virtual hearing is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Delhi High Court judge doing so.

Also ReadNo, Rajnath Singh Didn’t Say India Was Funding Taliban Against Pakistan

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT