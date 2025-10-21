AI-Generated Video of Monkey Painting Portrait of Lord Hanuman Shared as Real

advertisement
How do we know?: In the video, we saw that the people in the background were blurred, with one person appearing entirely distorted.
We then ran a keyword search with the term 'monkey paints lord hanuman', which led us to an Instagram page which had first shared the same video on 9 October.
It's caption mentioned the company Higgsfield AI and OpenAI's text-to-video model Sora 2.
We saw that this account regularly shared AI-generated content, with its bio mentioning that it crafts "stunning AI visuals for movies & brands."
These details indicate that the video was made using AI.
What do tools say?: Due to the highly realistic appearance of the video, multiple tests run on different AI-generated content detection tools showed different results.
We shared the video with the Misinformation Combat Alliance's (MCA) Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which sent us reports after running tests.
For instance, for different frames in the video, WasitAI said that the video was and was not AI-generated.
For one frame, it was confident that no AI was used to make the video.
For a subsequent frame, it said that the video was AI-generated.
However, a more detailed report mentioned that the video was "human created."
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows real visuals of a monkey painting a portrait of Lord Hanuman.
