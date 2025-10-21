AI-Generated Video of Monkey Painting Portrait of Lord Hanuman Shared as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Video of Monkey Painting Portrait of Lord Hanuman Shared as Real

The video is not real and has been created using AI.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

A video, which appears to show a monkey painting a portrait of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman on a wall is being shared on social media, where users are marveling at the sight.

An archived version of this video can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video has been made using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

How do we know?: In the video, we saw that the people in the background were blurred, with one person appearing entirely distorted.

One person was distorted.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

  • We then ran a keyword search with the term 'monkey paints lord hanuman', which led us to an Instagram page which had first shared the same video on 9 October.

  • It's caption mentioned the company Higgsfield AI and OpenAI's  text-to-video model Sora 2.

  • We saw that this account regularly shared AI-generated content, with its bio mentioning that it crafts "stunning AI visuals for movies & brands."

The account shares AI-generated content.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

These details indicate that the video was made using AI.

What do tools say?: Due to the highly realistic appearance of the video, multiple tests run on different AI-generated content detection tools showed different results.

  • We shared the video with the Misinformation Combat Alliance's (MCA) Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which sent us reports after running tests.

  • For instance, for different frames in the video, WasitAI said that the video was and was not AI-generated.

(Swipe)

For one frame, it was confident that no AI was used to make the video.

For a subsequent frame, it said that the video was AI-generated.

  • However, a more detailed report mentioned that the video was "human created."

Its detailed report said that the video was made by a human.

(Source: WasitAI/DAU/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to claim that it shows real visuals of a monkey painting a portrait of Lord Hanuman.

